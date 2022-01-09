Again, accident claims one, injures three in Bauchi

Barely 24hrs after four people including 3 vigilante members lost their lives through two different accidents in Bauchi on Saturday, the State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, on Sunday, also confirmed the death of one person in another fatal accident.

According to the FRSC, the dead victim of the accident is a female adult while three male adults were injured in the fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning at Bayara Village along Bauchi-Dass road.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the crash said that 13 people comprising nine males and four females, were involved in the crash which occurred at about 11.00 am.

He said that the accident was between a commercial Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration number: TRR 851 UJ and a commercial tricycle that shuttles between Bayara and Bauchi metropolis.

According to the Sector Commander, “The crash happened on Sunday at Bayara along Bauchi-Dass road at about 11.00 am. When we were informed of the incident, our personnel rushed to the scene within 28 minutes for a rescue operation.”

Yusuf Abdullahi added that “They rushed the victims to the State Specialist Hospital for treatment and confirmation. When they got to the hospital, a medical doctor on duty confirmed one person, a female adult, dead. Three male adults sustained various degrees of injuries.

“A total of 13 people – nine male adults and four Female Adults, were involved in the crash which was caused by speed violation. The Sharon bus was driven by one Shamsudeen Lawal while the tricycle was driven by one Suleiman Muhammad,” he stated.

Yusuf Abdullahi said that the obstructions on the road were cleared to allow for free flow of traffic while the personnel have continued their patrol on the ever-busy road.

He reiterated the need for drivers plying the roads in Bauchi State to adhere to traffic rules and regulations in order to have safe rides assuring that the FRSC will not relent in ensuring a safer road.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Again, accident claims one, injures three in Bauchi

Again, accident claims one, injures three in Bauchi