FG to encourage women on STI-based knowledge

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh has said that the federal government will continue to ensure that women and children develop a keen interest in Science, research and Innovation programmes and sector.

He said this during the northeast zonal dialogue between the government and stakeholders in the Science Technology and Innovation ecosystem on the establishment and Implementation of the technology and innovation centres for global competitiveness and productivity today in Bauchi state.

The Minister revealed that in line with Presidential Executive Order No.5, STI policy of 2022 and the Abuja declarations of FARI, researchers, inventors and innovators will be protected with the appropriate legal framework such as the issuance of patents and other intellectual property rights.

Ikoh further said that the Federal Government will create a conducive and enabling environment for work, reward Scientists and Researchers for successful commercialization of research and innovation efforts, and attract women and children into research and Innovation. Adding that this will improve the overall socio-economic fortunes of the country.

According to Ikoh, “We shall work tirelessly to remove all obstacles, close all gaps so as to encourage cooperation and collaboration among R&D institutions and OPS, ensure that there is a cordial relationship among critical stakeholders within the STI ecosystem in the country.

“This will help reduce the cost of production, guarantee stability in the supply chain, stabilize Forex crises and provide a solid foundation for irreversible industrialization that is inclusive and sustainable for national development, employment generation and creation of commonwealth, for the good of all Nigerians.”

Speaking, the executive governor of Bauchi state, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed, represented by the deputy governor, Sen. Baba Tela, said that Executive Order No.5 when fully implemented will greatly reduce the craving for imported goods and have a positive effect on the socio-economic development and growth of the country.

He noted that the implementation of Executive Order NO.5 will ensure 100 million direct and indirect jobs in the country and most importantly boost indigenous technology development in the country.

The National Coordinator, Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order No.5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofor, enjoined the participants to contribute positively to the dialogue, adding that changing the narratives of the Nigerian economy from consumption to production based is a task that must be achieved collectively.

