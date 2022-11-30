Court remands medical doctor over alleged sexual assault

Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered the remand of a Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Femi Olaleye, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Dr. Olaleye was charged before the court with a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his 16-year-old wife’s niece.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

His lead counsel, Mr Babatunde Ogala, (SAN), while moving his bail application dated Nov. 24 and filed on 25, prayed to the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms.

Mr. Ogala argued that the defendant had cancer patients who looked up to him for his service and would not be productive if remanded in prison.

He also urged the court to use its discretion to grant the defendant bail adding that he appeared voluntarily in court after he had been served.

The prosecution team, led by the Director of the Public Prosecution (DPP,) Dr. Babajide Martins, in his counter affidavit dated Nov. 28, argued that the nature of the charge was serious enough because it attracted life imprisonment.

Dr Martins argued that the complainant was the first wife of the defendant while the nominal complainant was the niece of the wife.

Justice Ramon Oshodi admitted the defendant to fifty million naira bail with two sureties in like sum, following the adoption of the bail application by the defence and counter-affidavits by the prosecution.

The judge ruled that the sureties must have landed properties in Lagos and the original documents of the properties must be submitted to the chief registrar of the court.

He also said that the defendant must submit his British, Nigerian and other international passports in his possession to the chief registrar of the court.

The judge further ordered the court audile to verify the residential addresses of the sureties.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned till December 19, for the commencement of trial.

