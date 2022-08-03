FG targets increased revenue from Cocoa, constitutes management committee

AS part of its efforts to increase the productivity of Cocoa which will in turn generate revenue for the farmers and government, the Federal Government has constitute the National Cocoa Management Committee (NCMC) to drive this process.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar while inaugurating the Committee on Tuesday, said this move became pertinent following the recent visit by the officials of the Ministry to Ghana to study the implementation of Living Income Differential (LID).

He said the purpose of this move is to increase the share benefits received by cocoa farmers as it is done in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

“This committee is being set up in order to work out modalities for Nigerian cocoa farmers to start benefitting from this initiative like their counterparts in Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire,” the Minister said.

“Some of the challenges being encountered in the cocoa sector include pest and diseases, logistics such as rural roads and infrastructure, old cocoa plantations, ageing of our cocoa farmers, processing, access to finance, environmental concerns such as deforestation, climate change and absence of a national coordinating body.

“This is an indication that a lot of work has to be done to address these challenges. Hence the essence of this committee is to develop strategies to solve these challenges to move the cocoa industry forward,” the Minister added.

He said the Committee shall develop a framework for the regulation and monitoring of the activities of the Cocoa sector to make the industry more transparent.

“The NCMC shall develop a strategic plan towards the establishment of a Nigerian Cocoa Board. The NCMC, as an important regulatory body in the Nigerian Cocoa sector shall upscale their activities to all cocoa producing states.

The NCMC shall organise and conduct a national conference (of) for Commissioners of Agriculture from 36 states and FCT to sensitise them on the importance of LID and efforts of the Federal Government towards ensuring that our small holder cocoa farmers also enjoy the benefit like Ghana and Cote ‘Ivoire.

“The NCMC shall develop local, state and Federal Government strategic implementation plan of the National Cocoa Management Committee. The NCMC shall develop a Nigerian charter towards joining the Ghana/Cote d’Ivoire initiative.

“The NCMC shall establish data bank for all Multinational Companies and Exporters of Cocoa Beans from Nigerian Ports,” he said.

The Minister further noted that members of the committee was drawn from all relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors in line with global best practices.

“One of your immediate tasks is to come up with an urgent draft charter for the operations of NCMC which will enable an Executive Bill to be forwarded to the National Assembly for legal backing so as to meet the demand of joining the Ghana/Cote d’Ivoire initiative to deliver Living Income Differential (LID) of $400/ton, which will in turn improve the livelihood of our small holder Cocoa farmers in the Country,” he added.

“The NCMC, you will agree with me, is a laudable idea and on this occasion of your inauguration is advised to drive the Cocoa sector through pragmatic approach as a Coordinating Body by providing solutions to these challenges so as to guarantee quality, traceability, transparency and sustainability along the Cocoa Value Chain in other to meet both our local needs and export demands.





“The role of the Ministry is to among others provide enabling environment which will ensure that this Committee performs its role effectively,” the Minister noted.

