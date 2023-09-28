President Bola Tinubu-led government has expressed its readiness to put Nigeria among the top 20 economies of the world by 2030.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former Governor of Benue, George Akume, disclosed this on Thursday during the Symposium/Public Lecture preceding Nigeria’s 63rd Anniversary.

“It’s our expectation that eminent Nigerians present in this occasion will address this economic potential as well as government policies and programmes that could turn them into vehicles of achieving our aspiration of becoming one of the 30 largest economies of the world by 2030,” he stated.

Meanwhile, federal government had on Monday revealed plans to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, which is scheduled for October 1, 2023, in a low-key way.

Akume said this during a press conference in Abuja, with the FG also not inviting any world leaders.

“Low-key celebration has nothing to do with whether we are not doing well. Economic times are hard; we are looking at it not just at the national level but also as a family,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…





Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…