Tens of thousands of schools in Pakistan’s most populous province were closed on Thursday after a viral eye infection affected nearly 100,000 people, officials said.

Approximately 56,000 primary and secondary schools in the central province of Punjab have been ordered to remain shut until Monday, as announced by regional Health Minister Jamal Nasir.

The viral infection, conjunctivitis, also known as pinkeye, has rapidly spread across the province.

Nearly 100,000 people had been infected as of Thursday, and authorities urged the public to limit physical contact and stay indoors, Nasir said.

Punjab’s Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, stated that the local government would issue guidelines before Monday on how to prevent students from contracting the infection.

