Federal Government has reiterated its commitment towards digitalization of operations across all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as part of efforts geared toward making it a world-class.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo stated this in Abuja, during the second quarter consultative forum/meeting of Directors/Heads of Reform coordination and service improvement with the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office.

Sani-Gwarzo who observed that the Directors are the most important public officers across the public service, tasked them with the need to effectively drive the reform process within their respective MDAs.

He noted that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development which was established about three years ago has been driving reforms, especially with regards to the federal civil service strategies in the implementation plan from 2021 to 2025.

“We also organised a sensitisation workshop on culture change for all staff of the ministry regarding the FCSSIP25 work.

“We have our level 15 officers, we have now moved forward we do not use papers. Every director comes with a laptop.

“I hope that when we come to the next meeting everybody will come with their laptops. That’s the new civil service rule.

“No Permanent Secretary today goes to a meeting without having electronic gadgets. We don’t use paper any more.

“So, we are going to translate this to all the Directors and in our TMC we use laptops so that everything is paperless, we are paperless.”

Some of the achievements of the Ministry in the institutionalization of reforms in the Ministry since the beginning of the year, include the installation of digital signage that display the entire content of FCSSIP25 and its enablers throughout the duration of office hours and even beyond.

According to him, “These digital gadgets are strategically displayed beside the Honourable Minister’s Office and the Permanent Secretary’s Office including the Ministry’s conference room and in front of the Office of Director (Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement). This installation was done in February 2023.





“In addition to the above, roll-up banners displaying the FCSSIP25 are positioned in front of the Offices of all Directors and Units Heads in the Ministry geared towards popularizing FCSSIP25 throughout the Ministry; Recognition to 4 LEAD-P Officers from the Ministry on the 1st March 2023; Organized a sensitization workshop on culture change for all staff of the Ministry in furtherance of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25). The workshop was held from the 7th – 9th of March 2023.

Pleased by the objectives of the ongoing reforms, he reiterated the Ministry’s commitment towards the advancement of reforms aimed at ensuring that the civil service is transformed into world-class service.

In his remarks, Director, Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Mr Valentine Ezuru reiterated the present administration’s commitment towards issues of reforms.

He said: “This forum has become necessary as a result of the reforms that are presently ongoing in the Civil service, and Directors of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) have been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that these reforms are cascaded’ to the — Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“As part of its efforts in ‘driving these reforms in the Ministry, the RC&SI Department of the Ministry have endeavoured strenuously to popularize the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25) in the Ministry.

“In this regard, the Ministry has almost concluded arrangements for an open competition on the memorization of the FCSSIP25 and its enablers for staff of the Ministry. The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) will serve as judges in this exercise and prizes will be presented to the winners at the end of the competition.

“This is a testimony to the fact that the Management are ambassadors of reforms. Hence the reason why the Permanent Secretary graciously approved that the Ministry be the first to host this forum.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE