A major Chairmanship contester in the forthcoming congress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye has stated that he is vying for the position of the party in the state to ensure future financial independent of the party.

He said the party under his leadership, if elected, would find alternative means of funding the party, rather than, perennially depending on the government for subvention and support.

Obi-Okoye, who is currently the Legal Adviser to the party, made his position known in a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Thursday.

According to him, regarding party funding, the incoming leadership of our great party must begin to find alternative means of funding the party, rather than, perennially depending on the Government, for subvention and support.

“Some of these alternative means, I may , most humbly suggest, include *Corporate Business Endeavors, as we did in 2003 , when we incorporated a company, which engaged in commercial and business activities that earned income for the party, ploughed back towards the running of the party and servicing of its several operational needs. In this regard, I recall, it was the party’s company that bided , and was awarded the contract for the first perimeter fencing of the College of Education Nsugbe, Anambra State, at an initial cost of 68 million naira. The party’s company, aforementioned , did other Jobs, awarded by the State Primary Education Board ( SPEB) , such as the renovation of several primary schools across the state. Profit from these jobs, helped us in running the party*

The Chairmanship hopeful, noted that he has the passion, capacity, qualifications, innovation above all the experience to recover all that was lost during the previous elections and take APGA to the next level.

“Our party APGA needs an experience and passionate politician to confront the issues at the 2025 governorship election in the state.