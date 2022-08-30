FG releases N6.25bn for pasture development, others in Katsina

The Federal Government has released the sum of N6.25 billion to the Katsina State government for the establishment of pasture development and the construction of infrastructure in the affected areas of Ruma-Kujar-Jangarai grazing reserves and nearby communities in the state.

Nine local government areas of Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume are to benefit from the project.

The state’s deputy govérnor, Mannir Yakubu, disclosed this during the Ranch Development Stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina on Monday.

Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, the Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, who represented the deputy governor at the event, said the funds would be used for the construction of schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in the affected communities.

He added that government would engage the services of contractors who will construct 14 more infrastructure in all the 10 local government areas.

Yakubu assured that the state government would continue to do its best to ensure that peace and stability are restored across the state. He requested for the support of the affected communities for the execution of the infrastructure in the identified sites.

On the sideline of the event, Bagiwa, in an interview, said the state government intends to intervene by providing three ranges in Jibia and Batsari local governments.

While four ranges would be constructed in Dutsinma, Kurfi and Safana local governments, he added that three other ranges would be located at Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume local governments.

Nigerian Tribune Source, in Katsina said the beneficiaries of the projects are the frontline local government areas of the state that are bedevilled by the menace of bandits.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…





Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….