Federal Government has reiterated its commitment towards the promotion of human dignity and integration of basic human benevolence across the country.

The Permanent Secretary of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Dr Nasir who gave the assurance during the launch of the Ministry’s Revised Service Charter, also conferred an award of excellence on 29 Staff of the Ministry.

He observed that the Ministry which was established three years ago through an executive pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari has been at the “vanguard of driving the Federal Government’s humanitarian and social investment programmes through its vision, mission and core values to promote human dignity and integration of basic human benevolence.”

According to him, “it has become pertinent that the ministry put in place a document that will guide its relationship with her clients, hence, the need for this Service Charter that we have come to launch today.

“The main purpose of having a charter is to define the service experience that the client will have with the organization and the responsibilities of both the Ministry and the client.

“To this end, the revised edition of the service charter has been put together in order to ensure that the ministry is service compliant in the discharge of its duties and responsibilities to the general public.

“Let me state that this document is a compendium that gives an overview of the ministry, the aims and objectives of the charter and the complaint/grievance redress mechanisms.

“It also highlights the activities of the departments and units including compassion in the treatment of all ministries, the clusters of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with their functions, obligations and stakeholders’ participation.

“As you may be aware, the ministry has been rendering services to millions of its customers through its various programmes and activities.

“As such it has become very important for the ministry to reward and recognize its staff who have been working tirelessly to ensure that the ministry’s mandates are met.

“The award we will witness today is in consonance with pillar six of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25) with emphasis on the need to reward and recognize outstanding staff in MDAs in order to encourage them to render efficacious service delivery to their target group,” Sani-Gwarzo noted.





On her part, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan explained that the service charter is a document that expresses the commitment to how an organization should serve, respect and properly lay down standards, non-discrimination and accessibility of how services are provided.

Yemi-Esan who was represented by National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM Presidency, Mrs Nnena Akajemeli affirmed that the Charter captures the details of the Ministry’s mandates and what it does into a measurable standard as well as what the stakeholders should expect towards fulfilling this commitment.

She added that the charter being unveiled by the Ministry, when implemented will help to ensure effective and qualitative service delivery to the citizens.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE