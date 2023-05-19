The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) has sealed off an illegal and unapproved herbal mix factory while the suspected owner was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The illegal factory which is sited around Adedola area of Ibadan was uncovered by NAFDAC operatives at weekend.

The herbal Concoction, according to the suspect, is meant for the treatment of Malaria, body ache, hypertension among others.

The herbal mix, as reliably informed is being distributed across major cities in Nigeria but without formal approval from the regulatory agency.

The suspect revealed that he had been into the production of the products for over five years before the long arm of the law caught up with him.

On whether the herbal product has the mandate and approval of NAFDAC, he declared that he’s yet to perfect all necessary documents with the Agency.

The Zonal Director, National Agency for Food, Drugs and Administration Control, Roseline Ajayi, in an interview with newsmen expressed deep concern regarding the discovery, stating that some concerned members of the public hinted her organization about the illegal operation.

She declared that the suspect has no pending application before the Agency, noting that his operation has no backing of NAFDAC in any way.

The premises of the unauthorized factory have been sealed by officials of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control while the suspect has been handed over to the Police for prosecution.

