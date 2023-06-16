Federal Government has received 1,580,000 doses of lifesaving pentavalent vaccines donation from Indonesian government to support Nigeria’s Routine Immunization programme.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in his speech at the handover on Friday said, the Pentavalent vaccine is a critical tool for protecting children against five major childhood diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Shuaib said the donation is significant, considering the singular importance of immunization as perhaps the most cost-effective weapon in the fight against diseases, especially those of early childhood years.

“The vaccines we have received are more than just vials of medicine; they represent hope, protection, and the promise of a brighter future for our children.

“They hold within them the power to save lives. With this donation, we are equipped with a powerful tool to strengthen our vaccination program.

“It is imperative that we maximize the impact of these donated vaccines by ensuring equitable distribution and accessibility to all segments of our society,” he said.

Shuaib further disclosed that NPHCDA will prioritize reaching vulnerable populations, marginalized communities, and remote areas where healthcare access may be limited.

“By doing so, we can bridge the gaps and ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to receive the protection these vaccines offer.”

Shuaib, therefore, said the donated vaccines will be distributed to healthcare centres throughout Nigeria to ensure that they reach as many children as possible, particularly those in remote and underserved communities, where they will be instrumental in preventing countless cases of debilitating and life-threatening diseases among the most vulnerable members of our society.

“We will be guided by three fundamental principles: accessibility, equity, and efficiency. We firmly believe that every child, regardless of their background or geographic location, should have equitable access to these life-saving vaccines. We will leave no child behind.

“Furthermore, we will emphasize the importance of vaccine education and dispel any misconceptions or hesitancy surrounding immunization.





“Through transparent communication and community engagement, we aim to build trust and confidence in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.

“These donated vaccines are a testament to the power of collective action, compassion, and international cooperation.

“It reaffirms our shared commitment to protect the health and well-being of our children. Together, we will rise above the challenges we face and forge a path towards a healthier, more resilient future.”

“The donation is a mark of the interest of the Indonesian government and people in the wellbeing of the people of Nigeria and their commitment to global health,” he added.

