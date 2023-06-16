The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) have concluded plans to compel building developers and Occupiers of Public Buildings to comply with public buildings insurance Act sections 64 & 65 of 2003.

Indications to this emerged after the Management of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) led by the Director, Development Control at the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mukhtar Galadima, paid a courtesy visit to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in Abuja.

‘Rasaaq ‘Salami,Head of Corporate Communication and Market Development of NAICOM said the purpose of the visit was to explore areas of collaborations in order to enforce compliance by building developers and Occupiers of Public Buildings with sections 64 & 65 of the Insurance Act 2003.

According to ‘Salami, “The two Agencies have setup a Joint Committee to work out the modalities for the enforcement of these compulsory insurances within the FCT”.

The team was received by the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Olorundare Sunday Thomas, and his Management team.

The six compulsory insurances include third-party motor insurance, employer’s liability/ workmen’s compensation insurance, group life assurance, health care professional indemnity insurance, and occupiers’ liability insurance or insurance of public buildings.

