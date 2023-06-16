A forum of candidates for House of Representatives under the aegis of APC House of Representatives Candidates have pleaded for patronage from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

At a press briefing held on Friday at the APC national secretriat in Abuja, Chairman of the Coalition, Honourable Chisom Promise Dike, flanked by other members of the group said his members who lost at the general elections and some still challenging the outcome of the process in their respective constituencies are willing to make their expertise available to the new administration.

Honourable Dike, also tasked the APC National Working Committee to assist his members who are in various election petition tribunals, challenging the winners of the National Assembly election.

The Forum also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration as it unveils its economic policies and agenda.

“The task of nation-building requires a careful planning, consultation, and deliberate action. Let us extend our trust and confidence to the President as he embarks on this journey of transformative changes. “

They also congratulated new presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly and prayed that their “tenure be marked with accomplishments, unity, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare and advancement of our great nation. “

He said: “Our main objective is to bridge the gap in public service delivery in areas without elected representation from our party and to serve as a medium for discussion on important socio-political and economic issues, supporting government initiatives and offering collaborative solutions to challenges in our society.

“As candidates and representatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the nation, we embrace the fulfillment of the Renewed Hope campaign mantra of our President. We recognize that the battle ahead is not an easy one, but we firmly believe in the potential of a better Nigeria. We stand with His Excellency, President Tinubu, and we are committed to supporting his vision for development of our nation.

“We appeal to Mr President to capture the interest of the House of Rep candidates that couldn’t make it through during the election but are ready to Contribute their expertise to his administration successes through government patronage.

“We however seek support of the party leadership to support many of the APC candidates currently in tribunals to reclaim their stolen mandates.

“We are reassured by the President’s competence in selecting a diverse and capable administrative team, comprising resourceful professionals and party faithfuls from within and outside Nigeria to provide Nigerians with best team and we are optimistic that our nation will witness positive and impactful transformation across various sectors.





“We therefore appeal to fellow Nigerians to exercise patience and allow the president the opportunity to fully unveil his policies and agenda for the nation. The task of nation-building requires a careful planning, consultation, and deliberate action. Let us extend our trust and confidence to the President as he embarks on this journey of transformative changes.

“We also urge Nigerians to set aside their differences and come together in unity because our strength lies in our diversity, and it is essential to embrace the collective identity of being Nigerians. We must transcend the boundaries of religion, tribe, political party, or personal beliefs, and work towards a common goal of national Progress and unity.

“The forum seeks the support of all and sundries for the President Tinubu-led administration through active participation in the growth and development of our beloved nation, understanding that the responsibility of progress rest upon each and every one of us. By working together, we can overcome our present challenges and create a Nigeria that is prosperous, inclusive and sustainable for all.

“We commend the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his uncommon courage and decisiveness to remove the ‘Elephant in the room’; the fuel subsidy. It is our believe that the government means well for all citizens and will stop at nothing to ensure that our standard of living improves within a very short time, therefore we urge all to be patient with the government.”

