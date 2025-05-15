FG reaffirms commitment to steady fuel supply, distribution

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a steady supply and seamless distribution of petroleum products across the country.

This assurance was given by the Delta State Coordinator of the NMDPRA, Engr. Victor Ohwodiasa, on Thursday during a Stakeholders Engagement/Alignment Meeting on Petroleum Movement in Delta State.

The meeting, organised by the Warri Zonal Office of the NMDPRA, was convened to address several critical issues, including the Safe-To-Load Initiative, which aims to reduce truck-in-transit accidents, as well as the documentation, colour coding, and branding of trucks transporting petroleum products, among other concerns.

While addressing participants, Ohwodiasa stated that the Federal Government remains concerned about truck-in-transit accidents and delays in the transportation of petroleum products, noting that such delays often result in increased operational costs within the oil and gas sector.

“There is no cause for alarm. The government is doing everything possible to ensure sustained product supply and hitch-free distribution,” he assured.

He explained that the objective of the meeting was to brief critical stakeholders, including security agencies, on the necessary documentation and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance.

“The purpose of this meeting is to align with stakeholders on vital issues that require the input and collaboration of all concerned parties,” he said.

Ohwodiasa further emphasised the importance of colour coding for trucks transporting petroleum products across the country.

ALSO READ: Northern CAN faction urges Tinubu to caution NSA Ribadu over leadership dispute

“The NMDPRA is enforcing colour coding and branding of trucks for easy identification of the products they convey. The colour code for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is light blue with a height of 75 cm, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) is marked with a combination of deep yellow and light blue, also at a height of 75 cm. For Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), the code is deep yellow, maintaining the same height,” he explained.

He drew the participants’ attention to Section 48 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which mandates that any government ministry, department, or agency undertaking actions that could directly impact the operations of the NMDPRA must first consult with the Authority.

According to him, this provision aims to guarantee the smooth and consistent movement and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

Speaking on the Federal Government’s Safe-To-Load Initiative, Ohwodiasa explained that it is designed to reduce the number of road accidents involving petroleum trucks.

He also highlighted the need to reduce the loading capacity of trucks transporting petroleum products. “Currently, the approved maximum loading capacity is 60,000 litres. However, over time, this will be reduced to 45,000 litres to further mitigate truck-in-transit accidents,” he said.

Ohwodiasa informed stakeholders about the Federal Government’s approved toll-free emergency numbers—112 and 122—urging the public to use them for prompt response in the event of accidents.

“These numbers were tested by participants during the meeting and were found to be fully functional,” he said.

He added that the engagement was part of ongoing sensitisation meetings aimed at keeping stakeholders informed about developments in the oil and gas sector.

Expressing satisfaction with the turnout, the coordinator noted that the meeting was an expanded session involving all critical stakeholders to foster alignment on implementation and monitoring efforts.

He emphasised that such meetings would continue in line with the directive of the NMDPRA Chief Executive, Engr. Ahmed Farouk, who has called for regular stakeholder engagement on pertinent industry issues.

Several participants raised pertinent questions, which the state coordinator addressed comprehensively.

Mr. Duke Obaro, Chairman of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Delta Chapter, commended the NMDPRA for convening the crucial stakeholders’ meeting.

Among those in attendance were representatives of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Joint Task Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, and depot operators.

Also present were Mr. Harry Okenini, Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Delta State Chapter; Mr. Innocent Ejiyere, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Delta State Chapter; as well as petroleum retail outlet owners.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE