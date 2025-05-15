Northern CAN faction urges Tinubu to caution NSA Ribadu over leadership dispute

The Reverend Yakubu Pam faction of the Northern States Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing dispute within the Northern group of the Christian body.

They urged the President to advise his appointees to refrain from interfering in matters that fall outside their constitutional mandate and could undermine peace and unity.

In a statement released by Elder Sunday Oibe, Secretary General of Northern CAN, and made available to reporters in Kaduna on Thursday, it was emphasized that Rev. Yakubu Pam is the legitimate chairman of Northern CAN.

He will remain in this position until an election is held and new leaders are elected democratically, in line with the established practices of Northern CAN.

The statement also urged Christians in the North to continue praying for peace and stability in the country.

“We wish to express our deep concern regarding the continuous involvement of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in the leadership dispute of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (Northern CAN).

“On February 25, 2025, a group led by Mr. Samuel Salifu and Bishop Stephen Adegbite claimed that the tenure of the current Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam had expired and convened a meeting with some people in Abuja, where they purportedly elected Rev. Joseph Hayab as the new chairman in a process that clearly violates established procedures and due process.

“In response to these developments, on February 27, 2025, we formally notified the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), drawing their attention to the situation.

“Unable to find an amicable resolution, we initiated legal action by filing a suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

“When the matter came up for hearing on March 19, 2025, the Court ordered that both parties maintain the status quo and adjourned the matter to April 8, 2025.

However, the case could not proceed on that date, as the court did not sit and is yet to hear the matter.

“Since then, we have observed, with dismay, that Ribadu has taken side in this dispute despite our letter informing him about the problem.

“We believe this conduct is inappropriate and unbecoming of a senior security official, and it risks exacerbating tensions in an already delicate environment.

“We, therefore, call on President Bola Tinubu to caution his appointees—particularly the NSA—to refrain from interfering in matters that fall outside their constitutional mandate and which could undermine peace and unity.

“The NSA should concentrate on his core responsibility: ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the nation rather than engaging in partisan involvement in religious affairs.

“For the record, Rev Yakubu Pam remains the legitimate chairman of Northern CAN until an election is conducted and new leaders emerge democratically, based on the Northern CAN status as it has been the practice.”

