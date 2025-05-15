$200m investment deals sealed as Africa CEO Forum 2025 closes

The 12th edition of the Africa CEO Forum wrapped up in Abidjan with a call for stronger public-private partnerships to drive Africa’s economic transformation.

Co-organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event brought together more than 2,800 political and business leaders from 90 countries under the theme: “Can a New Public-Private Deal Reshape the Continent’s Future?”

Over two days, discussions revolved around improving economic governance, refining public policy, and accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

These efforts, participants agreed, are vital to building a more investment-friendly climate, stimulating innovation, and integrating African economies more deeply.

The forum marked a strategic shift from dialogue to action, with over $200 million in investment commitments announced across key sectors such as energy, real estate, artificial intelligence, and agriculture.

A $100 million facility was signed between Access Bank Plc and DEG to support Nigerian SMEs and women entrepreneurs, focusing on economic inclusion and gender equality.

Two projects were agreed upon between Côte d’Ivoire and Invest International (Netherlands) which include the development of 2,000 hectares of rice fields in Songon and a waste recycling initiative targeting cocoa production in the southwest.

A partnership was launched between IFC, Groupe Duval, and Proparco to support sustainable, mixed-use real estate development in Abidjan, with the goal of generating jobs and boosting business tourism.

Also, a memorandum of understanding was signed bwtween BRVM and Africa50 to mobilize regional savings through innovative financial instruments to fund infrastructure projects in the WAEMU zone.

While Schneider Electric signed an agreement with 3MD Energy and Smart Energy to enhance medium-voltage distribution systems and promote training and sustainable energy solutions.

A major highlight was the presidential panel, featuring Presidents Alassane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritania), and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

President Ramaphosa emphasized that “only a structured and sustained dialogue between governments and businesses will unlock Africa’s full potential.”

Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group, underscored the Forum’s growing impact: “In an era marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, Africa must unleash the power of its private sector to chart its own course.”

IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop added, “The Africa CEO Forum has become a key platform for scaling solutions that empower the private sector, from local currency financing to coordinated investment initiatives.”