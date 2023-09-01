The Federal Government has pledged to reposition the Federal Fire Service for better service delivery and prompt response to disasters.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the commitment on Friday in Abuja, during a familiarisation visit and tour of facilities at the headquarters of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

He was, however, impressed by the firefighting facilities at the headquarters of the FFS and commended firefighters for their sacrifices to the country.

“We will do everything humanly possible to decentralize the emergency response system. I am happy to see the mobile trucks. If we have more in our economic zones, our markets as first responders, it will be good. It will be very disastrous if there is a fire in the markets and there is no immediate response.

“The Federal Fire Service is a very important agency of government. No matter what you build, you need to pray that you do not have problems with fire. We cannot do without you firefighters.

“You are indispensable. Your service is not optional. It is mandatory and it is in the service of the nation.

“We appreciate your sacrifices and they will never go unnoticed. We are grateful for what you are doing. We are indebted to you for your service and we can only continue to live in the debt of gratitude.

“We thank you for the lives and property that you have saved and for your contributions to national development and the economy.

“Because we appreciate what you are doing, we appreciate how significant and how integral your work is, we will partner with you. We will support you and make sure by the grace of God and the support of Mr President, you will occupy your pride of place,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He assured contractors handling various projects for the Service of prompt payment of their contractual first, saying the President Bola Tinubu-led government will not disappoint Nigerians.

“The responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property. This government is alive to its responsibility and we will provide you with firefighting appliances to do your job.





“In terms of capacity building, our training schools will no longer be dumping grounds. We will train and retrain our officers in modern techniques and equip them accordingly.”

Speaking earlier, Controller General of Fire CGF, Engr. Abudulganiyu Jaji said the challenges facing the Service, include; inadequate manpower, attack on firefighters, housing needs for personnel, firefighting infrastructural gap, budgetary constraints and lack of a befitting corporate headquarters among others.

“We are confident that you will use the might and influence of your good offices to help resolve some if not all of our issues.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE