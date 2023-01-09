FG needs urgent steps to curtail brain drain in healthcare sector — Imadegbelo

“This unfortunate development must be stemmed in order to safeguard the nation’s health care delivery from collapse”

A Benin City-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Ighodalo Imadegbelo, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps towards stopping brain drain of young medical practitioners in the country’s healthcare sector.

Imadegbelo made the call while speaking at the Retirement Send Forth of the Provost, College of Medical Science, University of Benin. Prof. Efosa Oviasu.

According to him, “the tendency where bright medical practitioners and consultants in the country leave in droves would adversely affect the health care system of the nation.

“It has become worrisome to observe that the various government hospital were in dearth of medical practitioners, who are constantly leaving the shores of this country in search of the proverbial greener pastures.

“This unfortunate development must be stemmed in order to safeguard the nation’s health care delivery from collapse.”

The Guest Speaker and Canadian based Consultant Nephrologist, Prof. Aminu Bello extolled the sterling qualities of Prof Efosa Oviasu, a famous consultant Nephrologist.

“Professor Oviasu is an icon in our field and one of the most outstanding nephrologists, mentors, and teachers in kidney medicine in Nigeria, and the continent of Africa.

“His philosophy on kidney care is all-encompassing in the cure of diseases of kidneys and related body organs,” he said.

Recall that Professor Efosa Oviasu, was born January 5, 1953 in Benin City and attended Edo College, Benin City; University of Lagos and obtained his Postgraduate Medical Training at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and Guy’s Hospital, London respectively.