Kwara SDP senatorial candidate mulls special funds for free education, health, others

Kwara South senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Wale Sulaiman, on Monday unveiled his manifesto where he announced plans to institute free education from primary to secondary schools for his constituents.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the world renowned neurosurgeon tagged his programme, “Kwara South prosperity agenda”, while he also announced plans to institute “Kwara South development fund”, where he said funds would be drawn for the execution of his manifesto agenda.

The SDP senatorial candidate listed six priority areas to include promotion of free education for primary and secondary school children in his constituents, enrolment into health insurance scheme, job creation, and tourism development.

Sulaiman, a beneficiary of free medical scholarship of the Nigerian government, who hailed fron Ajase- Ipo in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state, said if elected he would also advocate a “decentralized security system”.

“We shoul be able to make education free in at least primary and secondary schools .We have children in our region that cannot go to school because they can’t pay N1,000”, he said.

On the proposed Kwara South development fund, the SDP candidate explained that he would use his network already established internationally to “mop-up some funds” to achieve his agenda.

He said the six areas of priority he highlighted in his manifesto were results of “intense research, investigation and analysis” carried out by a commissioned consultant.

Asked to comment on the introduction of BVAs by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the coming election, the SDP candidate said that “electoral act is a blessings to Nigeria. We will see how the BVAS works, I think it is going to be a magic bullet”.

He blamed one of the major factors responsible for rising insecurity in the country to lack of access to education and unemployment, saying that unemployment is a “ticking time bomb” waiting to explode if not addressed as an emergency at all levels of government.

