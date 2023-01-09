Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Olawoyin Magaji

“The majority leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawoyin Magaji is dead.”

It was gathered that the deceased, 57, died in the wee hours of Monday following an undisclosed protracted illness.

Olawoyin, who represented Magaji Ngeri/Ilorin Central constituency in the Ilorin West local government area, emerged as a principal lawmaker in 2019 in the APC-dominated 9th Assembly.

In his condolence message, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq described his death as “sad and shocking”.

“He was a core party man and we will miss him as a grassroots politician and a great lawmaker who truly distinguished himself as the Leader of the 9th House of Assembly,” the governor said.

While commiserating with the Emir of Ilorin over the incident, the governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive and grant the deceased Paradise and comfort his family.

On his part, the Kwara PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman, said the “shocking” incident was coming at a critical period in the country’s democratic transition at a time he is still active in the service of the state”.

Yaman also commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahmanan Abdulrazaq, and Speaker, among others and prayed to Allah to grant him paradise.

