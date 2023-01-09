End your differences now, Otaru of Auchi charge Oshiomhole, Shaibu

As the frosty relationship between the former governor of Edo State, ComradeAdams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and Philip Shaibu, the state deputy governor remains unabated, the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, has appealed to the duo to mend fences for the benefit of humanity.

Otaru made the call at the weekend during the annual Auchi Day celebration at Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West, Edo State.

The traditional ruler, while noting that there is strength in unity, called on Nigerians to spend the little they have in the course of Allah.

He stated that whoever spends in the course of Allah will received abundance from the Almighty.

Otaru, who said the Auchi Day celebration was set aside for the Almighty Allah added that he has been very generous to the Kingdom.

In his remarks, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged eligible electorate to use their Permanent Voters Card to elect God-fearing people in positions of authority in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said the 2023 general elections is very crucial because it will enable the people to elect those in executives and the legislative positions.

He, however, commended the Otaru of Auchi for ushering peace, unity and development to the Kingdom.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Mustafa Lekky, commended the Otaru for setting a day aside for the celebration of almighty Allah in the Auchi Kingdom.

He said due to the celebration of Allah the community has become the fastest growing community in Edo state and home for all Nigerians.