FG launches additional financing for multi-sectoral crises recovery project

Federal Government on Tuesday launched the Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MCRP) aimed at providing humanitarian services, long term economic recovery, rehabilitation and improving critical service delivery infrastructure and livelihood opportunities across the North East States.

The launch which was performed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, was attended by representatives of the World Bank, European Union, USAID and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The MCRP Project under the North East Development Commission (NEDC) seeks additional funding for the continued support to Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY states) by providing humanitarian and long term economic recovery aims at supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria and the North East States towards rehabilitation and improving critical service delivery infrastructure and livelihood opportunities.

While launching the project, the Minister expressed delight in results so far achieved by the MCRP and commended the project teams for the hard work demonstrated since the inception of the project.

“We would continue to encourage you to do more, mindful that though we have made significant gains in the process of the recovery and development of the region, there remains a lot to be done.

“This is reflected in the new targets for beneficiary numbers in the additional financing phase of the project as well as the decision taken by the government of Nigeria and the World Bank in extending the funding and duration of the project.

“The additional financing of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project presents another opportunity for us to further solidify the progress that we have made and do more to ensure that citizens in need across the three participating states can recover their livelihoods, have access to quality health care, education, water, sanitation, hygiene and improved engagement with elected officials.

“The project aims to facilitate improved performance not only by building back better infrastructure but ensuring that the quality of services provided is raised.

“With the increase in the scope of the additional financing phase, as earlier presented, the emphasis on improving the agricultural value chain plays a prominent part of the strategy to move the region further along the path of sustainable development.

“We intend as government to provide the enabling environment for the people to take advantage of the large amount of fertile land available not just to feed themselves but neighbouring states across the country.

“Nigeria’s inclusion in the Regional Project for the Lake Chad Basin Countries, joining our neighbours: Cameroun, Niger and Chad, reflects the importance of information sharing, regular dialogue as the problems of climate change, unemployment and to varying degrees conflict fragility transcend our borders.

“Solutions jointly developed have a greater chance for the long-lasting impact for our individual countries but for the Lake Chad region. We will work hand in hand with our counterparts in the three countries to find long-lasting solutions to our collective challenges,” the Minister said.

