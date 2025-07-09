FG issues over 3.5m passports, saves N1bn from reforms

THE Federal Government said it has issued over 3.5 million passports in less than two years and saved over N1 billion annually through reforms in the passport processing system.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Ministry’s new Passport Front Office.

He said the reforms were implemented in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance efficiency, security, and service delivery.

The minister said the administration met a backlog of over 200,000 unprocessed passports and a debt of nearly #20 billion in the sector when it assumed office in 2023.

He explained that the backlog and debt have since been cleared.

“While 3,080,141 passports were issued locally, 466,117 passports were also issued in the diaspora since August 2023. This brings to the total of 3,546,258 passports issued.”

Tunji-Ojo said the ministry also fully automated the upload of breeder documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, which previously cost government about N1 billion annually.

“This is a major reform. We no longer pay contractors for what Nigerians can upload themselves. That money stays with government now,” he said.

He announced that the number of centres issuing enhanced e-passports had increased from 26 to 44 in Nigeria and from five to 47 in the diaspora.

He said all passport offices now issue harmonised enhanced passports in line with global best practices.

“We inherited a system where different types of passports were issued. That affected our credibility. Today, every Nigerian passport is ICAO-compliant and globally verifiable,” the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo said a new passport central personalisation centre with modern technology, provided at no cost by Iris Smart Technologies, would become operational by August 2025.

He commended the company for supporting the government’s reform efforts and providing advanced passport production equipment without cost to the treasury.

He said Nigeria now produces passports in more than 50 locations, both within the country and abroad, and has joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory for global passport authentication.

The minister further announced that effective July 31, all applications for Special Expatriate Permits and Temporary Work Permits must be submitted online.

“Manual processing will no longer be allowed. We must have the data, biometrics and documentation of every applicant for national security,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said the reforms reflect the Federal Government’s commitment to digital governance, transparency, and efficient service delivery.