FG honours Buhari at national memorial service

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, FNIM, CON, has called on Nigerians to reflect on the enduring legacies of the late President Muhammadu Buhari at the national memorial service.

Senator Akume made the call on Sunday during the National Church Service, which was part of the activities held to mourn the former President.

In a statement, the Director of Information & Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, said Akume described the late President Buhari as a disciplined and principled leader whose life and service exemplified conviction, patriotism, and integrity.

“Though not perfect, he fought a good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. His legacy in national security, social protection, and institutional reforms – including the Petroleum Industry Act – will remain part of Nigeria’s development history,” he said.

ALSO READ: Anambra varsity suspends security personnel over brawl with female student

The SGF also commended President Tinubu for approving the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri, in honour of the late President’s contributions to national development.

“This gesture is not merely symbolic. It is about inspiring future generations to lead with courage and sacrifice, as President Buhari did,” he added.

The solemn memorial service was attended by the representative of the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate Majority Whip Onyekachi Nwaebonyi; members of the National Assembly; ministers; top government officials; former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation; retired Permanent Secretaries; and other dignitaries.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE