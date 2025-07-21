…confirms engagement

Popular Nigerian TikTok sensation, Elizabeth Amadou, widely known by her AI persona “Jarvis,” has confirmed her engagement to fellow TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly called Peller, revealing that although she initially doubted their compatibility, she later found him to be a cool person offline.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Jarvis admitted that Peller had indeed proposed to her and she accepted, despite previously calling the ring a “promise ring” and claiming they weren’t dating.

She noted that although the ring didn’t fit, it holds sentimental value and is kept safe.

“The engagement part. Yes, that’s true. He actually engaged me, shockingly.

“The ring was not fit to me, and it is kept safe at home,” she explained.

Jarvis admitted her first impressions of Peller were shaped by his social media persona. However, meeting him in real life changed everything.

“I had to understand that you cannot judge someone online… until I met him real life and I saw that oh he had a character offline and it literally cool and more than I thought,” she said.

She further revealed that although Peller had been showing interest in her from the beginning, she initially dismissed it as part of their content creation.

“With time, I got to find out that he was actually into me, so I grew to love or like him,” she added.

The TikTok star also addressed public scepticism about their relationship, particularly because of their frequent on-camera banter and arguments.

“Pellar knows how to make people keep thinking, keep talking,” she noted.

Despite their history of viral disputes, Jarvis maintained that what fans see is not staged.

“The thing is that our reality, we are actually real. So people take our reality as content, but we are actually real. Whatever fight, argument, play, everything, it’s real. So there is no faking there.”

While confirming the engagement, Jarvis also hinted at a desire to handle future parts of their relationship away from public scrutiny.

“Marriage is something serious and we should not joke about or joke around too and at this time we are playing too much on the internet. I don’t think people or family actually take us seriously,” she said.

“I don’t think we’d match, but Peller is actually cool offline,” she added, reflecting on how their relationship defied her initial doubts.

