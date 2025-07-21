Anambra varsity suspends security personnel over brawl with female student

Management of University on the Niger (UNINIGER), Umunya in Oyi local government area of Anambra has suspended a security personnel following altercation with female student of the institution.

The Anambra varsity, in a statement titled “Response to recent incident involving security personnel and a student”, signed by Ag. Registrar, Ven Dr Chinedu Nnatuanya, said the suspension would last pending outcome of the investigation.

It regretted that the act conflicted with its ethos and core values of Christ-like character, ethical conduct, grace-filled institution, and servant leadership.

The institution, however, reaffirmed its commitment to upholding its mission, philosophy, and core values as well as steadfastness in ensuring that justice was served, with observance of due process.

While appealing to the public, parents, students, and stakeholders to remain calm and allow internal mechanisms to run their full course, the management assured that the incident would be treated with every seriousness it deserved.

The statement reads, “The Management of University on the Niger, Umunya (UNINIGER) has become aware of a video currently circulating on social media showing a disturbing altercation involving one of our security personnel and a female student of the institution.

“We understand the gravity of the concerns this incident has raised within and outside the university.

“As a faith-based tertiary institution committed to developing the moral, spiritual, and academic life of our students, we are deeply troubled by the incident.

“The conduct seen in the video does not reflect the ethos of our institution and is in direct conflict with our core values of Christ-like character, ethical conduct, grace-filled institution, and servant leadership.

“Let it be clearly stated that University on the Niger has zero tolerance for abuse or any form of misconduct by any member of our institution, students or staff alike.

“Our commitment to principled. Decision-making and justice compel us to respond with transparency and fairness.

“To that effect, the University Disciplinary Committee has been immediately activated to investigate the matter thoroughly and impartially.

“The security personnel involved have been placed on suspension, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The University remains steadfast in ensuring that justice must and will be served, with due process observed at all times.

“As outlined in our vision – to be a leading tertiary institution in the achievement of excellence in knowledge dissemination, character building, and leadership – we hold every stakeholder of this institution to the highest standard of behavior, rooted in godliness, integrity, and responsibility.

“The University on the Niger is not just a place of academic pursuit but a grace-filled, faith-centered institution where love, respect, and dignity for all persons are paramount.

“Our rules and principles are designed not merely for discipline, but for holistic character formation and the production of graduates who are leaders, job creators, and nation builders.

“We appeal to the general public, parents, students, and all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the internal mechanisms of the institution to run their full course.

“We assure you that we are handling the situation with the seriousness it deserves. We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the mission, philosophy, and core values of the University, even in difficult moments like this.

“As we move forward, we remain resolute in our determination to learn, improve, and protect the dignity of all members of our beloved institution.“