FG guarantees 100 per cent AstraZeneca efficacy against severe disease, hospitalisation

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has assured Nigerians of the safe and effective use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to fight the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“AstraZeneca’s strong effectiveness against COVID-19 has been demonstrated in clinical and human trials.

“It has been shown to be 76 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation, a statement from the Head of Public Relation Unit of NPHCDA, Mohammed Ohitoto, stated.

It explained that Nigeria was continuing in the process of administering roughly four million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine beginning with frontline health workers and vulnerable individuals as there has been no change to current plans or supply.

“A huge number of countries around the world are administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, including much of Europe, and United Kingdom which have administered the most doses of AstraZeneca globally.”

“The World Health Organisation, British and European health regulators all continue to advocate for the use of AstraZeneca.”

According to the statement, “Nigeria’s health authorities followed closely recent pronouncements from Europe’s regulator, the EMA.

“The head of the EMA stated that, according to scientific knowledge, there is no evidence to support restricting the use of the vaccine in any population.

“The NPHCDA’s priority is the health and safety of the Nigerian people, and our decisions and advice are guided by best practice and scientific evidence. We are confident in AstraZeneca’s ability to save lives,” the statement further reads in part.

