Governor Diri gets vaccines, as Bayelsa records 222 cholera cases, 19 deaths

Following a recent outbreak of cholera across 30 communities in Bayelsa State that led to 19 deaths and 222 reported cases, the Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri, has purchased oral cholera vaccines to stop the spread of the disease.

According to a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Newton Igwele, in Yenagoa, Local Government Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been established to ensure active surveillance and response to any case of acute gastroenteritis or suspected cholera.

The statement further explained that the state in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) has also sent vaccines to LGA headquarters and selected healthcare facilities to support the management of the outbreak.

Explaining further, Dr Igwele, in his statement said “communities reporting cases have had commodities for containment of the outbreak distributed to them and this is still ongoing as we receive more reports and increase active case search.

“Some communities recently affected have teams mobilized from the State Ministry to support the local efforts at containment. Oral cholera vaccines have been provided and vaccination of people in recently affected communities has begun in at least 30 communities.

“Awareness campaigns led by risk communication and community engagement teams have stepped up to help with enlightenment and information management. A Public Health Emergency Operations Centre has been opened for this cholera outbreak at the State Ministry of Health.

“The general public is hereby advised to be calm as the government is working at all levels to control and contain the situation as soon as possible.

“The Bayelsa public is also strongly advised to use safe and clean water for drinking and other purposes as well as maintain good personal and environmental hygiene; which are critical to prevent and control the transmission of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

“We assure all Bayelsans that with the proper care and treatment given by the state government, the outbreak will soon be a thing of the past and the lives of Bayelsans will be preserved.”

