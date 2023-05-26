The Federal Government has commissioned 4-storey ultra-modern administrative building comprising 62 offices in Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja as it charged the management on adequate maintenance.

The Minister of State for Health, Ekumankama Joseph Nkama in his speech at the Commissioning said the structure will enhance the capacity and motivation of not only the administrative staff but also Heads of Department and Clinical Consultants who will be all comfort-driven there for excellent service delivery.

He also disclosed that the new building will afford the opportunity to repurpose the old administrative building into a 50 bedded space for the teeming patient population, while also enhancing accreditations of post-graduate training for the clinical departments.

The Minister while stating some recent achievements of FMC Abuja said, it emerged as the best public-owned hospital in the Commonwealth Nations and the Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed emerged Health Advocate of the Year.

“I hope that this huge investment will further spur your hardworking and dedicated staff to do more for our people.”

“I want to implore the hospital management to ensure adequate maintenance of the edifice for its longevity and use by future generations”. He added.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of FMC Jabi, Prof. Saad Ahmed in his welcome remarks said, the complex was built through the regular capital budgets as he expressed gratitude to the current administration for prioritising healthcare in ensuring increased budgetary provision and seamless release of funds for capital projects.

He said there are other building projects ongoing in the facility apart from equipment support ophthalmic complex, Clinical Services block, Counselling Center and Ward Block Extension which are all at advanced stages of completion.

