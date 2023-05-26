Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo has blamed the high rate of societal ills and vices on family negligence and lack of parental care.

The governor’s wife made the assertion on Friday in Awka to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Families, organised by the Anambra State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the International Day of Families marked every May 15, is an annual event established to raise awareness about the importance of families and to promote the role of families in society.

The theme of the celebration was ‘Demographic Trends and Families.

She said: ” There are lots of vices in our society today because the family foundation is faulty. Parents are too busy to prioritise the upbringing of their children.

“Due to lack of parental care, children engage in robbery, cultism, drug addiction, exam fraud, hooliganism, thuggery, gambling, smoking, rape and other crimes.

“We need to put our families first and prioritise the upbringing of our children. Family is everything and the betterment of society starts with the family,” she said.

Soludo expressed displeasure over parents who give out their children as house helps and guardians who also maltreat or abuse children.

“It is sad that parents shy away from their responsibilities and give out their children to strangers who maltreat and abuse these children.

“If you are not ready to train children, do not have any or you give birth to the number of children you can cater for and bring them up to be responsible men and women in the society.

“I also urge our women to stop maltreating and abusing their house helps. Show them love and treat them like your own children,” he said.





Soludo also urged women to embrace backyard farming to promote healthy feeding in the family.

Also speaking, Dr Afam Obidike, state’s Commissioner for Health, urged parents to provide resources such as food, clothing, shelter, a sense of self-worth, and access to medical care to promote healthy living in the family.

“Family is an integral part of the society. If we get it right at the family level, it will reduce numerous challenges in society,” Afam said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE