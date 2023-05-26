The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo has commissioned an automotive training centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on behalf of the federal government.

The building located along Ado-Ilawe road was constructed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

Speaking during the commissioning, Adebayo emphasized the importance of the center to the socio-economic development of the country, noting that no fewer than one million jobs would be created for the teeming youths.

He explained that the center would bridge the gap of infrastructure and human capacity development in the nation’s automotive sector, saying that youths would be trained with modern technology in the facility.

While revealing that the federal government has constructed 21 automotive centres across the country, including Ekiti to address youth restiveness and create skills acquisition.

According to him, “In line with the recently approved Policy on the Automotive Sector of the Nigerian economy, it has become imperative that infrastructure and human capacity building be emphasized to align with the content of the policy in order to address challenges bedeviling the automotive sub-sector of the Nigerian Economy.

“The policy, which aims to achieve an increase in local production of vehicles, 40% local content as well as attaining 30% locally produced electric vehicles, is also aimed at generating about one million jobs.”

He commended the Director General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu for his efforts at ensuring the construction of the centres across the country, urging the people to make use of the facility for the overall development of the society.

On his part, the DG said the centres were established to reduce the increasing level of poverty in the country by providing jobs for the youths, which he said would enhance economic growth.

Aliyu disclosed that modern technological devices and equipment have been installed in the centre to service millions of vehicles to be handled by technicians trained in the centre.

“The servicing of the millions of motor vehicles on Nigerian roads shall be guaranteed thereby promoting value for money through correct maintenance and proper handling techniques to be delivered at these centres, ” he said.





The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji who was represented by the permanent secretary of the state ministry of industry, trade and investment, Paul Adeyanju said the commissioning of the centre would further enhance the development of the automobile industry in the country.

He explained that his administration in the last six months has initiated policies and programs that would ensure industries to thrive in the state, adding that he is committed to the acquisition of skills by youths rather than waiting for unavailable white collar jobs.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe who commended the minister for his efforts and interventions in the ministry in the last four years, said the centre would serve as catalyst in addressing unemployment rate among youths in the society.

