FG commissions 76 housing units in Kwara

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commissioned 76 housing units under the first phase of the national housing project in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The housing estate located at Osin Aremu community, off Asa Dam area in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, consists of road, infrastructure, water provision, and electricity connection.

Represented by the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the President said that the FG inaugurated housing programme for the construction of acceptable and affordable houses in 35 states of the federation as part of the development agenda of addressing housing needs in the country.

The President, who said that the housing estate is an example of the fulfillment of the promise of change made in 2015, added that it is a good example of developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration between the state and the federal government could produce.

“With the support of the Kwara state government who provided the land, this place which was once unused land, amounting to no more than idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians. I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the Federal government certainly can do more.

He also said that the ideas of the present government sought to improve the human condition, adding that the housing estate had achieved that in many ways.

“The Micro, Small and Medium size businesses, which drive our economy, were the ones who won the contracts to build these houses. Not only did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and their employees, through them, we have unleashed a value chain of economic activities that improved the conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

“They engaged suppliers who benefit from sub-contracts for the supply of building materials from sand to cement, roofing and plumbing material to doors and electrical fitting.

In the process, the ordinary Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers, and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“In the states where the houses have been completed, we have issued maintenance contracts to small businesses to ensure that the estates are maintained and kept in good repair.





“These are jobs that did not exist that we have created. Of course, we must not overlook the capital appreciation of the value of the adjoining land and the income benefit to the landowners from our

investment in infrastructure”, he said.

The President also appreciated the government and people of Kwara State for their cooperation towards the successful completion and commissioning of the project, saying that it would help improve and promote the welfare of the people of this state.

The Head of Department (HOD), Public Building in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Architect Solomon Labafilo, representing the minister, Raji Fashola (SAN), in his speech said the breakdown of the housing units is; 48 units of 2-bedroom bungalow; 20 units of 3-bed room bungalow; 4 units Of 1-bedroom. 4 units of 3-bedroom (using stabilized earth).

The minister, who said that the building contracts were awarded in November 2016 at a total cost of N728,486,730.96, added that the infrastructure contracts were awarded in May 2017 at a total cost of N619,261,760.07.

“Road drains and asphalt finishing N446,161,616.07, electricity supply and installation of 500 Kva transformers-N85,103,319.00, and motorized borehole-N87,996,825.00”.