Group distributes educational materials to schools in Ekiti

As part of efforts to build a younger generation that is aware of the importance of their natural environment in the community, the South West Niger/Delta forest project on its second edition of conversation scholarship has provided schools of Ise/Orun local government with educational materials to enhance their learning.

The South West Niger/Delta forest project is an annual event that offers the Conversation scholarship, an education support initiative for schools in the south West Region.

The Senior programme officer of the group, Seun Adejuwon noted that the project and packages are put in place to equip students and teachers with the knowledge and skills to participate in the preservation of the country’s natural heritage.

She further added that the conversation education has served as an eye-opener to the needs of the students in different schools across the state.

According to her, “It is an education Support Initiative where 650 pupils and students across Ise/Orun Local Government Area will be awarded new school uniforms, notebooks, textbooks and free UTME registration.

“The aim of this scholarship program is to enhance effective teaching and learning in the various schools in Ise/ Orun LGA- the host community of Ise Forest Conservation Area and to build a younger generation that does not only have an awareness of the importance of its natural environment but one that is equipped with the knowledge and skills to participate in the preservation of the country’s heritage.”

Reacting to the development, the Arinjale of Ise Ekiti, Oba Adetunji Ajayi expressed delight for the organizations’ gesture to the schools, expressing optimism that it would add more value to the development of education in the community.

The SW/Niger Delta Forest Project is a multi-stakeholders solution-driven non-governmental organization approved by the Ekiti State Government for the protection of gazetted forest area in Ise-Ekiti through the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) signed with the Ekiti State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

The organization was also approved by the Ekiti State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and State Universal Basic Education Board to conduct conservation education in primary and secondary schools in Ise/Orun LGA.

