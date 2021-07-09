FG certifies 14 LGs Open Defecation Free in Jigawa

The federal government has certified 14 local government areas as Open Defecation Free (ODF) in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the minister of water resources Engr. Suleiman Adamu during presenting ODP certificates to the affected local government’s areas at Sule-tankarkar during the minister’s one-day official visit to the state.

Engineer Suleman Adamu explained that the local government areas were declared Open Defecation Free after over three million families in over 40,000 communities in the 14 local government areas had met the requirement of ODF protocol for hygiene promotion.

According to him, “Parts of the condition of attaining the ODF status, communities must have eliminated open defecation by 100 per cent toilet use, increased ownership and sustainability of hygiene and sanitation services and imbibed total sanitation practices, which include personal, environmental and domestic hygiene.”

The local governments include Gagarawa, Birniwa,Guri, Sule tankarkar, Gwiwa, Kiyawa, Dutse, Buji, Birnin Kudu, Taura, Kafin Hausa, Auyo, Jahun.

The minister, therefore, congratulated the state government and the people of Jigawa State for the achievements recorded on water sanitation and hygiene.

In his parts, the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar reassured state government commitment to continue providing portable water , safe and clean environment.

He appreciated the contributions made by International donor agencies especially the United Nations children education fund and British Department for International Development on water sanitation and Hygiene.

Please find below the key points in the speech delivered by Rafid Salih, WASH Manager at UNICEF Kano Field Office at the event in Jigawa yesterday. Pease share with other journlaists.

Also speaking the WASH Manager at UNICEF Kano Field Office, Mr Rafid Salih said, “the validation is not the end of the journey toward Open Defecation Free (ODF), it is rather a landmark, while the target is to protect the health of the children, whom are the future of Jigawa sate and Nigeria, and provide healthy Environment.”

He added that this achievement could not happen without the collaboration of all stakeholders, hence, we appeal to the government, traditional leaders, religious leader and the communities to commit to this achievement, “It is important, as we validate more LGAs as ODF to remember that the sustainability of the ODF as important to maintain the healthy environment for children.”

Salih appeal to the state government of Jigawa to increase investment, not only on ODF, rather in water sanitation and hygiene for children as it has great effect on children health. Also, the investment in WASH significantly reduce the investment in health as WASH is prevention of diseases.

