Nigerians are suffering, PFN tells Buhari

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to show responsibility by giving ears to the cries of Nigerians.

PFN said the high cost of living, the ‘skyrocketing food prices’ have brought untold hardship in the country, especially to those at the grassroots.

Asking for the revival of naira, Bishop Oke, on Thursday, during a briefing on the state of the nation, at the PFN held Extra-Ordinary joint NAC and NEC meeting, at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State, said: “The people are suffering, we want the Nigerian President and government to rise to the occasion.”

Also, the body asked that Buhari show he was in charge of the nation by dealing with insecurity.

“We want efforts to more concerted, diligently pursued without fear or favour….The government should show they are in charge and contain the security challenges. They should put more efforts,” Oke added.

Praying for and encouraging the citizenry not to give up, Oke assured that PFN will continue to seek the good of the nation, while adding: “Nigeria is not going to break. Nigeria is not going to go to war, do not be afraid. Avoid what will put you at risk.”

The event which also featured presentation of recognition award was grade by the General Overseers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the General Overseer of TREM Bishop Mike Okonkwo, were physically presen who were also part of the awardees.

Others awardees include, the late Reverend (Dr) James Boyejo, the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Pastor Ayo Orirsejafor, Reverend (Dr) Frlix Omobude, Reverend (Dr) Uma Ukpai, and Pastor Williams Kumuyi.

