FG begins verification of N-Power beneficiaries omitted from payment

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has directed Batches A and B Beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme who were earlier omitted from Payment of their stipends to report to their various State Focal Persons for verification and re-validation.

The directive was given by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, as part efforts aimed at resolving unpaid stipends withheld due to discrepancies in records of the beneficiaries are almost being concluded.

The Ministry had earlier noted that about 14,020 beneficiaries that were omitted by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (oAGF) during the payment from March to June 2020 could be among those rejected by the GIPMIS payment platform due to discrepancies identified with their accounts as conveyed to the Ministry by the AGF’s office.

Investigations conducted by the Office of the AGF following the omission of some N-Power beneficiaries from payment of stipends indicated that some beneficiaries were also drawing salaries from other Federal Government MDAs.

However, the Minister has directed that opportunity be given to the affected beneficiaries to verify and re-validate their eligibility so that qualified beneficiaries can be paid for their participation in the N-Power Programme.

Beneficiaries are hereby directed to report to their State Focal Persons immediately with their bank account details including bank statements from March 2020 to date, NYSC Discharge Certificates, birth certificates and other related screening documents.

The deadline for verification is October 13, 2020.

According to the Minister, beneficiaries who fail to attend the verification exercise will forfeit their stipends.

