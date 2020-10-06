Ekiti PDP crisis: Segun Oni poised to reconcile Fayose, Olujimi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Chief Ayo Omolade has said with the experience and capacity of the former governor, Segun Oni, the crisis rocking the party in the state would soon be resolved.

He noted that Segun Oni would ensure that the two leaders, former governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi embrace peace in the interest of the party ahead of the 2022 governorship election.

Omolade, who is a leader of Atunse Ekiti, said Oni, a former Vice National Chairman of the party, who he described as “a man of peace”, had always prioritised unity among members with his sights on party building and as well repositioning PDP for the victory in the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

Omolade in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday said, “Resolution of the crisis in Ekiti PDP is underway,” as he dismissed insinuations that the divisions in the party at present could not be resolved.

Ekiti PDP is polarised along the lines of former Governor Fayose and Senator Olujimi, who are locked in leadership contest which had led to conduct of parallel congresses and emergence of parallel executives at the ward, local government and state levels.

But Omolade said, “The crisis began before Oni returned to the party. But now that he is back, I am sure the crisis will be resolved and all aggrieved parties reconciled. The misunderstanding between former Governor Fayose and his former deputy, Senator Olujimi, and their supporters will be resolved.

“Oni is bothered by the situation which has polarised the party. His focus, like that of other genuine PDP members, is for the state to reclaim the party from the governing All Progressives Congress in the state and to achieve this, there is need for unity among members.

“Former Governor Oni will not handle the resolution of the crisis with kid’s gloves. What is needed for the genuine resolution of the crisis in Ekiti PDP is the intervention of the leaders of the party. Chief Oni will champion it and that is top on his priority.”

The PDP chieftain, who said that the victory of the party in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State was a wake up call for the PDP in Ondo and Ekiti States to unite and defeat the APC in the two states.

