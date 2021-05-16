Fervent prayer, antidote to Nigeria’s security challenges —Ojo-Powerson

The United States-based Supreme Archbishop of the Global Congress of Bishops and Apostles (GCBA), Emmanuel Ojo-Powerson, has stated that fervent prayer is the only antidote for the security challenges facing the nation.

Archbishop Ojo-Powerson made this known during the consecration and enthronement service of Reverend Joshua Olubadejo, held at the headquarters of the Holy Ghost Power Assembly Worldwide, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Ojo-Powerson said with God, all things are possible, adding that there is nothing prayer cannot do.

He said the insecurity issues of Nigeria can be eradicated if all Nigerians can be united in prayers to the Almighty God.

“I am using this medium to call on all citizens of the country to be of one voice and tell God to urgently intervene in some challenges facing the nation, especially insecurity.

“Let us wake and assist the Nigerian government with our prayers, as it cannot do it alone. Only God’s intervention is needed now as the antidote,” Archbishop Ojo-Powerson said.

Also, the newly-confirmed Bishop Joshua Olubadejo urged Nigerians to change their attitude towards the country in order for all citizens to enjoy a nation of their dream.

Bishop Olubadejo, who said the blame for failure of the country should not be put on the president alone, noted that all citizens must be up and doing in their respective profession.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…