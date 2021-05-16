Yemi Alade knocks out three contestants in The Voice Nigeria Episode 7

Yemi Alade, one of the celebrity coaches at the ongoing The Voice Nigeria, has dropped three contestants from her team during the knockout stage in Episode 7 of the talent hunt.

Of the six contestants in Team Yemi Alade, the three contestants knocked out were Loven, Ewa and Tim Ayo.

Loven, who made the first appearance and performed a rendition of Wande Coal’s ‘Away’, failed to convince any of the coaches to be stolen and was sent to the danger zone.

Timi Ayo, who recreated Rotimi’s ‘Love Riddim,’ got him sent into the danger zone and eventually out of the competition.

Ewa, who performed Ariana Grande’s ‘Dangerous Woman’ was adjudged to have failed to coerce the coaches into allowing her to continue her journey on the reality show.

Meanwhile, the three talents in Yemi Alade’s team namely Vanilla, Kitay, and Toscene became the first three to make it to the next stage, Battlefield.

An emotional Yemi Alade, who saved Toscene after her performance, urged the evicted talents to keep fighting and doing what they do best till they are heard.

The week ended with the show’s headline sponsor, FirstBank promising to reward viewers with the FirstBank moments through its Social media handles even as its Corporate Communications Group Head, Folake Ani-Mumuney reiterated the bank’s commitment to strengthening the creative industry which is fast growing into a multibillion-dollar business, with the potential to be a leading contributor to Nigeria’s GDP soon.

