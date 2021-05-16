Cleric urges FG to protect lives, properties

As the rate of killings, kidnappings and banditry become more alarming across Nigeria, a religious leader has charged the Federal Government to take pro-active steps at ensuring adequate security of lives and properties.

The District Coordinating Council (DCC) Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC Oke-Iye District Coordinating Council, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Pastor Stephen Ajayi, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.

The cleric, who doubles as the planter of CAC Victory Centre, Akin Gbade, Ibadan, noted that though Nigeria is blessed with vast human and natural resources, leadership had been its major problem since 1999.

Ajayi condemned wanton wastage of lives, destruction of properties and insecurity in general, as he also decried the level of poverty occasioned by bad economy.

He, however, called on religious organisations to pray for Nigeria, adding that “it is only divine intervention that can save Nigeria and restore the nation to a peaceful state.”

Ajayi admonished Nigerians, particularly Christians, to pray against impeding storms in the country for God to intervene, just as he implored Nigerians to accept Jesus as their Lord and Saviour, pointing out that any life without Christ will be full of crises.

