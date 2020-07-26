Femi Adebayo, Fathia, others honour Kemi Korede

It was an overflow of affection days ago when friends, colleagues and loved ones threw a surprise party for popular Nollywood actress and producer, Kemi Korede, on the occasion of her birthday.
For a thespian of such repute, it was perhaps only expected to have popular faces and industry colleagues such as Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Tayo Odueke, Kunle Afod and Toyin Alausa grace the bash. The array of cakes and the numerous gifts for the celebrant suggested how she’s held in high esteem by friends and fans.
The mother of three, who was visibly emotional with the surprises, could not hold the tears back as the sound of the saxophone only seemed to stoke the flames.
Rounding off the event which was monitored by R, the actress said she was full of delight at the surprise bash given the challenges that everybody was battling as a result of the current pandemic.
“I am elated and surprised at the show of love. I wasn’t expecting something like this since the pandemic has caused us not to have a crowd party but the few people that showed up made me to really know that ‘eniyan l’aso mi’. I thank my fans, colleagues and family for this,” she said, codeswitching between Yoruba and English.
With appearance in movies reportedly running into hundreds, and scores of self-produced movies, Kemi Korede is held in esteem for her consistency in a career which has spanned two decades. The actress and model, R learnt, has a movie entitled ‘Asala (Escape)’ slated to be released later this year.
