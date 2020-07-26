Saddam Opiee, DJ Buckz team up on ‘Sin party’

By Kola Muhammed
With an apparent reputation for energetic performances and songs to match, South-Africa-based Nigerian Afropop artiste and songwriter, Opeyemi Adigboluja, popularly known as Saddam Opiee, has teamed up with popular disc jockey and singer, DJ Buckz to produce a new single.
Saddam Opiee who holds a degree in Business Administration started making music in 2014 and already has three singles to his name: ‘Alhaja’, ‘Ogenebo’ & ‘Problem’.
The Lagos-born musician who relocated to South Africa to carve a niche for himself in the music industry, has already been tipped by many African music experts to reach the top of the game, with his previous singles gracing charts as lyrics of his songs have been on many people’s mouths, especially on social media.
His recent effort with renowned DJ Buckz entitled ‘Sin party’ is a fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano and the song appears to be doing the rounds on the playlists of many music lovers and channels alike.
During an interaction with R, the singer revealed his greatest influence to be popular entertainer and pop star, D’banj, and promised fans to expect even more from him.
“A lot of people have walked up to me to admire not just my songs, but particularly my energy when I perform on stage. I must say that watching D’banj has been a great inspiration to my style. He is indeed an entertainer and that’s the sort of image I want to give myself.”
“My single with Dj Buckz is just the continuation of a flow of many good things to come. Regardless of whatever, 2020 is the year and fans should expect the best from their favourite,” Saddam Opiee added.
