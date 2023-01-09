Female professor, Olayinka Karim emerges Fountain University new VC

A female professor of Food Science and Technology, prof. Olayinka Ramota Karim has emerged the fourth Substantive Vice-Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the institution, Dr Ibraheem Awa made the announcement on Monday.

According to the statement, the Board of Trustees approved the appointment at an emergency meeting of the Governing Council of the University, held on Monday.

The Pro Chancellor informed that the appointment of Prof Karim which is for a four year term, in the first instance, will take effect from 1st March, 2023 as the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor lapses on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

The Chairman of Council praised the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Amidu Olalekan Sanni for his passion, forthrightness and dedication to duty, all of which were not only second to none, but made the working environment so conducive.

While congratulating Prof Karim on this well-deserved appointment, the Pro-Chancellor urged her to be steadfast by providing her very best towards uplifting the University to the next level.