Bandits kill scores of security personnel in Birnin Gwari

Hundreds of bandits stormed two communities in Birnin Gwari and killed scores of security personnel comprising of the civil defense, police, soldiers and members of the vigilante fours days ago and a security point on Sunday afternoon .

A resident of the area Abubakar Kakangi told newsmen on Monday that the affected communities are Kubau village and unguwan Zakara village.

According to Kakangi, the bandits have sealed an agreement with the locals, where they allowed the locals to farm.

However, the bandits usually passed through the villages to sell stolen cows which the security are not happy.

“Three weeks ago, the security killed a boy who was looking after their cattle. The bandits were not happy over the murder of the local boy, he declared.

“They attacked Funtua – Birnin Gwari road four days where they killed many security personnel . But that of yesterday (Sunday) one two vigilante, one mopol and one soldier were killed.

“Thus yesterday (Sunday) the bandits stormed Aka security checkpoint along Birnin-Gwari to Kakangi/Randagi road of Western part of Birnin-Gwari LGA

“The attack took place around 2:00pm. The bandits divided themselves into two groups and carried out the attack simultaneously at the two villages where they killed scores of security personnel including the Civil Defence Corps, police, vigilante and soldiers, Kakangi revealed.

As at the time of filing the there was no statement from the police, or security agencies or the state government