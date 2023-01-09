Anambra: Suspect dies while in police detention, investigation commences

A suspect named Uchenna Okafor, arrested on December 23, 2022, by officers of the Akwa Vigilante, died while in Anambra Police detention.

The Anambra police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Tochukwu said that the Akwa Vigilante, in December handed over three suspects to the police at the State SCID annex in Awkuzu.

Ikenga further explained, “It is a case of armed robbery, not a case of fighting, as claimed. The complainant identified the three suspects; there were marks of severe wounds on the body of the complainant due to the attack by the suspects,

“The suspects wrote their statements, confessed to the crime and were detained. The other suspects, while in custody, said that as they were sleeping, Uchenna started acting abnormally. He shouted and hit his head on the wall before he slumped. The victim upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors confirmed him dead.

“As the deceased father attests, no money was demanded or collected by the IPO or any Policeman.”

A Twitter handler @ada_mummyya, on the other hand, had gone to her page to say the police had collected N50,000 bail from each of the suspects, but the Anambra state Police Command had said the publication is aimed at inciting the public against the People.

The police command, however, invited the Twitter handler, @ada_mummyya, to the State by 11 am on Wednesday to come with evidence and witnesses of persons when the IPO demanded the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira for bail.

The Police command said they will conduct Autopsy o know the cause of the suspect’s death.