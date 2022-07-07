A middle-aged woman was apprehended on Wednesday by residents of Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State over the abduction of an 18month-old girl in the community.
The suspected kidnapper was said to have carried out the act when the mother of the victim was not around in the house
The source said, ” When the mother of the girl was not around the area, the kidnapper saw the girl, picked and put her on her (kidnapper) back and started going away.
“As she was going, a neighbour of the mother of the victim noticed the action of the strange woman and cried to people.
“On sighting the people, the kidnapper started running away but she was later caught by the residents who apprehended her.
“In her bag, an android phone with many missed calls and messages on the phone set was seen .”
The source said the suspect had been handed over to the police.
All efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami were unsuccessful as her phone was not reachable at the time of filing this report.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Female kidnapper arrested in Ondo while trying to escape with toddler
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
Female kidnapper arrested in Ondo while trying to escape with toddler