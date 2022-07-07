EKWEREMADU: Kidney donor is 21 years old, not 15, prosecutors tell UK court, case adjourned till August 4

The Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom hearing the case of alleged organ harvesting involving the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, was on Thursday told that the kidney donor, David Ukpo, is actually 21 years old and not a minor.

Prosecutors were said to have told the court on Friday that all the available evidence provided showed that the said donor is actually 21 years old and not 15 years old as widely reported.

Both Ekweremadu and his wife appeared in court on Thursday and they pleaded not guilty to the charge of organ harvesting while the case has been transferred to the Central Criminal Court and adjourned till August 4.

They have also been ordered to be remanded in custody till the adjourned date.

So the case will no longer be transferred to Nigeria as it will now be heard at the Central Criminal Court.

