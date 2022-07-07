Kogi PDP inaugurates 12-member reconciliation committee

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 12-member post party primary Crisis Management and Reconciliation Committee under the leadership of Senator Tunde Ogbeha.

The committee is charged with the responsibility of reconciling every aggrieved member of the party and to reconcile members on other related crises arising from the fallout of the last party primary elections in the state.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Engr. Sam Uhotu, while inaugurating the committee, said the party had confidence in the capability of the members to bring all aggrieved persons together, and described members of the committee as men and women of proven integrity.

While noting that all indices point to the fact that the PDP would win overwhelmingly in the forthcoming general election, Uhotu stressed that the party wanted to carry everyone along, which was reason for the need for reconciliation.

He thanked the chairman of the committee, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, for his selfless service to the party at all times, and urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

Responding, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha assured the party that with the calibre of members of the committee, the committee would work to the best of its ability to deliver positive results.

He said the party could not afford to lose any forthcoming elections, hence all hands must be on deck, and all members of the party must come together in forming a formidable force.

Other members of the committee include: Chief Philip Salawu – member; Arch. Yomi Awoniyi – member; Sen Nicolas Ugbane – member; Humphrey Abah Esq. – member; and Moses Okino – member.

Other are: Dr Stephen Olorunfemi – member; Aminu Yusuf – member; Yemi Olumudi Esq. – member; Hajia Jumai Musa – member; Momoh Barikisu Begu – member; while Vincent Baba is to serve as Secretary.

