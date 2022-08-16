FEMA on red alert as NiMet predicts heavy floods in Abuja on Thursday

In order to mitigate the anticipated heavy floods in Abuja and Nasarawa State via moderate to heavy rainfall between the 16th to 18th of August, following the impact-based weather forecast issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMet), the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA), has put its divers, rescuers and vanguard on red alert.

Reacting to the high impact based forecast by Nimet, the Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said: “This is another early warning, that requires all relevant Secretariats, Departments and Agencies to be on high alert and get prepared with a view to mitigating possible flooding in and around the FCT. The day in focus is Thursday.

“As a result of the heavy rains expected in the next 96 hours, there are chances of flash flooding of roads, low lying settlements and river channels. The moderate to heavy rains are expected to be accompanied by strong winds,” He stated.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, by the FEMA head of Public Affairs, the Director General of FEMA appealed to residents to avoid low-lying terrains, not to drive through running water, clear waterways of debris, avoid standing under trees and unsecured structures during the rains.

Idriss called on Abuja residents to switch off electrical appliances before the rains and during the rains to avoid electric shock. He urged all hands to be on deck to avoid damage from weather-related hazards and to watch out for more updates and early warning messages.

The FEMA boss underscores the importance of dialling the 112 Toll-Free emergency number in the event of any threat.

He also appreciated the sustainable cordial working relationship with NiMet for their daily update on the weather condition in order to keep FCT safe from flooding and other weather-related hazards.

